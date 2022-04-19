Jack Harlow is the toast of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart: It was revealed yesterday that “First Class” debuted in the No. 1 spot, making it the second chart-topper of his career so far. That said, if you peek a bit past the top 10 entries of the current chart, it looks like Harlow’s No. 1 may not actually be the week’s biggest accomplishment.

Lil Baby debuted two songs on the Hot 100 this week: “Right On” at No. 13 and “In A Minute” at No. 14. That in itself is nice but doesn’t seem like an especially huge deal. Looking at the big picture, though, it actually is, as those songs are Baby’s 99th and 100th to appear on the chart.

This feat puts Baby in rare territory, as only a handful of artists (12, counting him) have ever landed 100 or more songs on the Hot 100 in their career: Drake (who has 260 entries on the chart), Glee (207), Lil Wayne (180), Taylor Swift (166), Kanye West (135), Future (132), Nicki Minaj (123), Elvis Presley (109), Chris Brown (107), Jay-Z (104), Justin Bieber (103), and now, Lil Baby (100).

.@lilbaby4PF debuts two songs on this week's #Hot100: #13, Right On

#14, In A Minute They earn him his 99th and 100th career entries on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 18, 2022

Also worth noting is how early in his career Baby reached 100 entries: His first single was only just released in 2017. The next “youngest” (in terms of when their first single was released) artist on the list is Future, whose debut single arrived in 2011. He’s actually the youngest (in terms of actual age) solo artist to do it, too, but just barely: When Bieber got his 100th Hot 100 song on July 20, 2021, he was 27 years, 4 months, and 19 days old, which was the record at the time. When Baby did it yesterday, he was 27 years, 4 months, and 15 days old, a mere four days younger than Bieber was.

