At the end of 2023, Lil Baby declared, “I’m Gone Until The Album,” and, “Don’t Mind Me I’m Just Living Finishing Up The Album.” Then, yesterday (November 13), he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “2 songs 2 videos 2morrow !! Album Otw.”

Well, today is yesterday’s tomorrow, and one of the promised new songs, “5AM,” has arrived. The sub-2-minute track is produced by Wheezy and Sean Momberger, and notably, towards the end of the track, Baby teases a new album with the lyric (via Genius), “Even my mama be askin’ me, ‘Where is your album? We want it’ / Had to get on my business and tighten up my mental, I’m coming.”

The end of the song’s video displays what appears to be his upcoming album’s title: WHAM (Who Hard As Me).

Ahead of the song’s release, Baby wrote in an Instagram post teasing it, “Ain’t It Crazy How They Tryna Play Me Like I Ain’t The One !!! It’s That Time ! I Would Say Again But This Run Will Be Totally Different !! I Had The Darkest Period Of My Life These Last Two Years But I Stayed Down And Overcame That Sh*t Now I’m Back To F*ccin Sh*t Up As Usual… , Sincerely Wham !! Who Hard As Me Let’s Gooooooo.”

