Music

Lil Baby Unveils The New Single ‘5AM’ And Teases An Album After Enduring ‘The Darkest Period’ Of His Life

At the end of 2023, Lil Baby declared, “I’m Gone Until The Album,” and, “Don’t Mind Me I’m Just Living Finishing Up The Album.” Then, yesterday (November 13), he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “2 songs 2 videos 2morrow !! Album Otw.”

Well, today is yesterday’s tomorrow, and one of the promised new songs, “5AM,” has arrived. The sub-2-minute track is produced by Wheezy and Sean Momberger, and notably, towards the end of the track, Baby teases a new album with the lyric (via Genius), “Even my mama be askin’ me, ‘Where is your album? We want it’ / Had to get on my business and tighten up my mental, I’m coming.”

The end of the song’s video displays what appears to be his upcoming album’s title: WHAM (Who Hard As Me).

Ahead of the song’s release, Baby wrote in an Instagram post teasing it, “Ain’t It Crazy How They Tryna Play Me Like I Ain’t The One !!! It’s That Time ! I Would Say Again But This Run Will Be Totally Different !! I Had The Darkest Period Of My Life These Last Two Years But I Stayed Down And Overcame That Sh*t Now I’m Back To F*ccin Sh*t Up As Usual… , Sincerely Wham !! Who Hard As Me Let’s Gooooooo.”

Listen to “5AM” above.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors