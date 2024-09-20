4Batz And Lil Baby ‘Roll Da Dice’ On Romance In Their Smooth New Video

Mysterious crooner 4Batz draws Atlanta trap mainstay Lil Baby out from hiatus on his new single, “Roll Da Dice.” In the video, which went live 12 hours after the single’s release, the unlikely duo literally play a game of craps between shots of their amorous efforts. The song is a mellow banger on which the two artists sing the praises of a romantic interest.

4Batz is coming off his headlining Thank U, Jada tour after releasing his debut mixtape, U Made Me A St4r. His meteoric rise may have been driven by the mystery surrounding his relationship with Drake after the OVO founder’s appearance on 4Batz’s breakout single, “Date @ 8,” but since then, he’s worked overtime to prove he earned it.

Lil Baby, meanwhile, has had kind of a quiet 2024, stepping away from social media at the end of 2023 until his album is finished. Since then, he’s only appeared on a handful of big releases, including Central Cee’s “Band4Band” and Tay B’s “All Ten.” Fans waiting on a follow-up to his 2022 album It’s Only Me have certainly had time to build up an appetite to find out where “Crazy” and “350” — Baby’s last-released singles — will end up.

You can watch 4Batz and Lil Baby’s video for “Roll Da Dice” above.