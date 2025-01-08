After taking two years off, it looks like Lil Baby has hit the ground running in his return to the limelight. He has already released one album this year, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), and announced plans to release another, Dominique. But now it sounds like fans could potentially have a third project to look forward to: A joint tape with Future, that could now include Young Thug.

On a new episode of Day In The Life from Spotify, Lil Baby revealed that he and Future were working on the project after a suggestion from Thug, but now that Thug is out of jail, he wants in. “Me and Future was working on a joint tape,” Baby enthuses while getting his hair retwisted. “Now, Slime came home… you know he ain’t goin’ for that, he like ‘sh*t.’ It’s actually Thug idea. When he was in jail, he was like, ‘Call Pluto, I want y’all to do a tape together.'”

Fans got a glimpse of what this might sound like on the WHAM track “Dum, Dumb & Dumber,” which includes all three. It should be noted that Lil Baby, Future, and Thug were already supposedly working on a joint tape, Super Slimey 2, with one other collaborator: the recently ousted YSL member Gunna. However, those plans were derailed when Gunna and Thug were arrested and accused of racketeering. Gunna has been on the outs with many of his former collaborators — especially Baby — since pleading guilty to racketeering in late 2021 in exchange for an early release with time served.

While Thug himself would later plead “no contest” to racketeering (and “guilty” to possession of firearms) in a similar deal, it doesn’t look like Gunna has managed to repair his relationships with any of the aforementioned Atlanta power players. Incidentally, a recent post from frequent producer Southside seemed to suggest that Super Slimey 2 could be moving forward, so perhaps this is the “joint tape” Baby and Future have been recording. Fans of the trap superstars will be eagerly anticipating the project either way, but it’s bittersweet to think of what we could have had.

You can watch Lil Baby’s full Spotify Day In The Life episode above.