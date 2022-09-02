Lil Baby season is here. After an active last few years where many have likened his run to that of late-2000s Lil Wayne and 2015 Future, the Quality Control artist is ready to unleash his third album, titled It’s Only Me.

In a Friday (September 2) Instagram post, the “Woah” artist shared the album art featuring his own version of Mount Rushmore. Similar to Drake’s lyrics on 2018’s “Survival,” Baby’s Rushmore shows four different iterations of the Atlanta rapper from his infancy until today. Beneath the cloud-adorned structure, he sits on a rock flanked by goats, a nod to his lyrics on Drake’s 2021 record “Wants & Needs” where he says, “I’m not the GOAT but I fit the description.”

His caption reads, “‘ It’s Only Me ‘ 10-14-22 I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder …… #worththewait,” which also references his early projects Harder Than Hard, 2 The Hard Way, Too Hard, Harder Than Ever, and his collaborative project with Gunna titled Drip Harder. While Baby is seemingly at the peak of his career, one can only wonder if the use of “Harder And Harder” means he is looking to revert back to his early stages but add a 2022 spin.

Check out the It’s Only Me album art above.

It’s Only Me is out 10/14 via Quality Control/UMG.