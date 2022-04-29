Lil Baby is one of many big-name artists that are set to release a new album this summer. The rapper has been promoting his third album, which would be his first solo release since 2020’s My Turn, as one that will surely take over the music world when the warmest months of the year arrive. Lil Baby hasn’t shared too many details about his next body of work, but he has given his fans some music. Earlier this month, he released “In A Minute” and “Right Now” to kick off his 2022 campaign, and now, he returns with a third track for listeners to enjoy.

Aiming to keep his hot streak alive, Lil Baby doubles back with “Frozen.” It presents the Atlanta native as a laser-focused spitter who is determined to stick to his journey in life without letting unnecessary distractions deter him. The new tracks arrived after Lil Baby earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, something that only Drake, Glee, Lil Wayne, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Future, Nicki Minaj, Elvis Presley, Chris Brown, Jay-Z, and Justin Bieber have done.

More recently, Lil Baby took the stage at the 2022 Coachella Festival, and shortly after, he was announced as one of the performers at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. Additionally, Lil Baby will set out on his One Of Them Ones tour alongside Chris Brown last this year.

You can listen to “Frozen” in the video above.