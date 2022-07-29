Nav returns with the first single from his upcoming album Demons Protected by Angels, tapping collaborators Lil Baby, Mike Dean, Tay Keith, and Travis Scott for “Never Sleep.” Tay Keith provides the beat, with additional production by Grayson and Mike Dean, and the three rappers let loose, calculating their income and detailing their spending through colorful metaphors hailing their wealth. The collaboration marks Nav’s second with Lil Baby after “Don’t Need Friends” from Emergency Tsunami and his fifth with Travis Scott.

Demons Protected by Angels will be the Canadian artist’s fourth studio album, following 2020’s Good Intentions. Since then, however, Nav did release Emergency Tsunami, a joint mixtape produced entirely by Atlanta producer Wheezy featuring appearances from Gunna, Lil Baby, the late Lil Keed, SahBabii, and Young Thug. The working chemistry between Nav and Wheezy started when they worked on a few tracks from Good Intentions together (three songs were placed on the final album).

In addition to featuring many of his frequent collaborators like Gunna, Future, and Travis Scott, Good Intentions also featured appearances from Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and the late Pop Smoke. It was followed by a deluxe reissue titled Brown Boy 2, adding Lil Duke and Quavo to its list of features.

Listen to Nav’s “Never Sleep” featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott above.