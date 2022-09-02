Lil Baby has been on the run of a lifetime, but it appears he wants to recalibrate. He asserts in his new single “Detox” that he doesn’t want to see the current lady in his life for the next few days, his preference for a minimal lifestyle, and how he continues adding skills to his arsenal. In a fan favorite NBA reference, he says he is wearing six rings like Michael Jordan, six-time NBA Finals champion with the Chicago Bulls.

This record comes in what has been another active year for Baby who has made his presence felt in a multitude of ways. On the solo front, he has shared singles “Frozen,” “Right On,” and “In A Minute” all in 2022. Collaboration-wise, he doubled up with Nicki Minaj on “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem?” in addition to tapping 42 Dugg and Veeze for “U-Digg” and appearing on Nav’s “Never Sleep” alongside Travis Scott. Most recently, he joined Drake on DJ Khaled’s lead single for God Did, “Staying Alive” and Future on “Big Time” upon the album’s release.

In 2021, the “Freestyle” artist appeared on multiple major releases, namely Kanye West’s Donda, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, and J. Cole’s The Off-Season. Baby hasn’t shared a full solo project since 2020’s multiplatinum My Turn anchored by “Woah” and “We Paid,” though he and Lil Durk did linkup for a two-man power trip back in June 2021 on Voice Of The Heroes.

The anticipation is high for a new Lil Baby album, especially with Migos seemingly downsizing to Unc & Phew amidst contract issues between Quality Control and Offset. The 27-year is fully ready to grab the football and continue leading QC to success, claiming he has GOAT qualities on 2021’s “Wants And Needs” with Drake. “Detox” is another indication as to why.

Check out the video for “Detox” above.