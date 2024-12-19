Lil Baby lost a big amount of money at a casino.

During the latest episode of Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place Podcast, the “Touchdown” rapper was asked to share what’s the most he’s ever lost gambling at once. “Eight million dollars,” Lil Baby replied. “One day, probably like 40 hours. 40 hours straight, I lost like, $8 million, $9 million. I made myself stop gambling. I had [Fanatics founder] Mike Ruben write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino, ’cause I just do sh*t.”

You can listen to the podcast above.

Lil Baby previously shared that he lost $600,000 gambling while out with Drake, Meek Mill, James Harden, and, yes, Rubin. “They say you gonna lose more than you gonna win, but over time, you can’t even remember, though. That’s the crazy part. I just feel like, if I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not,” he said, adding, “I win all the time. I lose all the time, too.”

In non-losing an unfathomable stack of cash news, Lil Baby announced that his new album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), is coming out on January 3, 2025. It’s expected to include features from fellow Atlantans 21 Savage, Future, and Young Thug, along with GloRilla, Rod Wave, and Travis Scott.