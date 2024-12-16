It has been a little over two years since Lil Baby’s last album, It’s Only Me. In the meantime, fans could only speculate when he’d drop a follow-up. But now, we know: the wait is almost over. The Atlanta rapper revealed the release date for his long-awaited fourth studio album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me) on social media with an electrifying teaser after promising to step away from posting ’til the album was done. Due on January 3, 2025, the album is expected to include features from fellow Atlantans 21 Savage, Future, and Young Thug (who is free), along with fellow Southerners GloRilla, Rod Wave, and Travis Scott.

Although Lil Baby had a relatively quiet year as he worked on his album, he still managed to be productive, putting out the singles “Band4Band” with Central Cee, “Roll Da Dice” with 4Batz, “5AM,” and “Touchdown.” Despite avoiding the spotlight, though, he did see himself get into some legal hot water. In August, he was arrested by Las Vegas police, who charged him with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Fortunately for him and his fans, the case was dropped in October, with Clark County prosecutors declining to press charges.

WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is out on 1/3/2025 via Quality Control / Motown.

https://twitter.com/whamcbfw4/status/1868674439937950064