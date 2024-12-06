Lil Baby Channels His Inner Quarterback In The Video For ‘Touchdown’

Rappers love comparing themselves to athletes; just check out all the songs that reference NBA stars like Kobe Bryant or LeBron James (then there are all those who insist on pursuing their hoop dreams, like Drake, Quavo, and J. Cole). So, it’s no surprise to see Lil Baby carrying on the tradition. However, his latest song eschews the traditional rapper-hooper comparison in favor of channeling his inner quarterback on “Touchdown.”

(This is likely for the best; we’ve seen dude hoop and uhhhhh…. yeah.)

In the video, Baby plays a couple of roles, from stalking the sideline with a coach’s headset on to pontificating behind a desk as an analyst/pundit. But it’s clear that he really got into the role of field general, donning the full uniform for a few end zone performance sessions (all those folks complaining about players dancing and planting flags would probably have a stroke if the concept of rap didn’t already repulse them like food with seasoning and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — we all know it). Baby may not be all that close to living out his NFL dreams but he will get the chance to take the field this Saturday at his hometown State Farm Arena for the Lil Baby & Friends concert.

Watch the video for Lil Baby’s “Touchdown” above.