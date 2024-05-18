New details have emerged following a tragic incident on the set of Lil Baby’s music video.

On May 14, Fox 5 reported that the “Crazy” rapper was forced to halt filming in Atlanta, Georgia after a shooting supposedly took place, injuring three people.

In its initial report, the outlet included gruesome details about the alleged victims (a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 27-year-old). Now, TMZ has obtained and shared the 911 call audio from the supposed day in question.

During the frantic conversation, an operator shifted between two unnamed individuals. The first caller seemed to be in closer proximity to the incident. As the person attempted to identify the nearest cross street for emergency medical services (which the public later learned was near a commercial strip on Verbena Street), other individuals decided to transport the gentleman suffering from a gun shot wound to the neck to avoid a delay.

Later in the recording, another individual provided a calm, detailed account of what happened. Before the call ended, the operator instructed the caller to call back if the alleged assailant returned to the area.

In a statement to Fox 5, Atlanta’s mayor Ralph Woolfolk seemingly confirmed that Lil Baby was not harmed or injured in the shooting. “The people who were shot were not part of the video production team,” he said. “But there may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production.”

Lil Baby has not released a statement regarding the incident. Instead, today (May 18), he took to his official Instagram to further tease his upcoming collaboration with Central Cee.