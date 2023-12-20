young thug
Getty Image
Music

Young Thug’s Dad Wants Lil Baby To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ And Stop Calling Gunna A Snitch

As the racketeering trial against Young Thug and YSL continues, one person connected to them stood up for Gunna amid the snitching accusations against him. While rappers such as Lil Baby and Lil Durk have made their feelings known about Gunna taking a plea deal in exchange for his freedom after nearly a year of incarceration.

But Young Thug’s dad Jeffery Williams Sr., who previously defended Gunna from such accusations, saying, “Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case,” expressed his feelings on all the “snitch” talk.

“[Lil Baby] need to shut the f*ck up, ’cause he don’t know what’s going on,” he said in a new interview. “He going off of what he heard. Ask Lil Baby has he ever come to a court date. That’s what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this snitch sh*t. When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime?…Go on their social media pages and say, ‘Why in the f*ck haven’t you been to the courthouse to support your dude?’ And I guarantee you won’t get an answer.”

You can see the interview below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×