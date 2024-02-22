Central Cee Makes A Romantic-ish Overture With ‘I Will,’ His First Song Of 2024

Central Cee takes a stylistic swerve on his first single of 2024, aiming to show off a bit more versatility as he prepares to follow up his 2022 album 23. On “I Will,” Cee makes romantic(-ish) overtures to a potential paramour over a gently strummed guitar, promising, “You’re tryna find someone to take you home and show you love / If nobody will, I will.”

In the video, Cee narrates as his video star spends time going through her daily life and hanging out with her homegirls. The video also shows a softer side of the London rapper, who is set to have a massive breakout this year after receiving a high-profile co-sign from Drake in 2023.

Cench was also included in the 2023 XXL Freshman class alongside GloRilla, Luh Tyler, and more. His buzz increased with the release of “Sprinter” with Dave and the Valentine’s Day single “Me And You.”

Next week, Cee will be at the 2024 BRIT Awards, competing for four awards: Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Song Of The Year for “Sprinter” and “Let Go,” and Artist Of The Year. He recently won MOBO Awards for Best Male and Song Of The Year for “Sprinter,’ giving him a total of six MOBO Awards.

Watch Central Cee’s “I Will” video above.