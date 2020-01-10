Lil Baby Has ‘Sum 2 Prove’ On His Latest Single From ‘My Turn’

Lil Baby may be an established star after dropping his debut album Harder Than Ever and his joint mixtape with Gunna Drip Harder in 2018, but it looks like the 25-year-old Atlanta rapper still feels like he’s got “Sum 2 Prove” on his latest single from his upcoming sophomore album, My Turn.

Over a rollicking, synth-laden beat provided by Twysted Genius, Baby employs his hypnotic flow to rattle off confessional rhymes relating to his rags-to-riches come-up story: “You know they say that’s my n****, I made him a millionaire,” he raps. “Now, f*ck it, we all rich.” Following closely after his previous singles “Out The Mud” with Future and the dance floor-filler “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove” shows Lil Baby still has the hunger of a brand-new artist, despite his 2019 spent touring in support of his existing projects and his tendency to pop up with feature verses on many other stars’ hits.

So far, little else is known about My Turn, although there’s some speculation that it may feature guest verses from Lil Baby’s Quality Control compatriots City Girls, lyrical inspiration Lil Wayne, and spiritual godfather Young Thug. Until more information is available, enjoy “Sum 2 Prove” and keep your eyes peeled.

My Turn is due later this year on Quality Control Music/Motown Records.