Atlanta-born rappers Lil Baby and Future teamed up earlier this year for their thumping single, “Out The Mud.” The two have reunited in a home city to represent a neighborhood in their “Out The Mud” music video.

The clip opens with an exposition of the Atlanta neighborhood Oakland City. Lil Baby and a crew of young groupies climb up onto a small hill of dirt and kick around in the mud. As the video progresses, clips show Lil Baby and Future spitting verses in various locations around the area intercut with close-up shots of locals. The video’s rapid cuts flow effortlessly with the song’s rhythm.

Lil Baby has not yet confirmed if “Out The Mud” will appear on an upcoming project but the breakout rapper has been working with several established hip-hop stars of late. Lil Baby will even appear on Young Thug’s collaborative Super Slimey 2, according to a preview Thugger shared in mid-August.

Lil Baby isn’t the only one consistently working on new projects. Future has also been his typically busy self. The rapper recently released a project of his own and also featured on Post Malone’s album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which dropped just last week. Future will also appear on FKA Twigs’ upcoming project, Magdalene, slated for release next month.

Watch Lil Baby and Future’s “Out The Mud” music video above.