Lil Baby released his celebratory track “Woah” last month. Now, after the song climbed to No. 16 on the Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, Lil Baby is releasing the song’s video. The video is directed by Edgar Esteves, while the song is part of Lil Baby’s forthcoming album, which has no release date. Lil Baby last released a full-length project, Street Gossip, in 2018.

“Woah,” a celebratory track, gets brought to life by Esteves in the song’s video. Lil Baby is joined by a mob of friends in a park at night, surrounded by cars providing light with their headlights as Baby dances while cars do donuts around him. While the video’s mostly lighthearted, Baby gets challenged to a race by a guy that wants Baby’s female companion. The video ends with Baby and his lady friend walking away from the crowd after they get out of the car they just raced and beat Baby’s challenger in.

Recently, Lil Baby also released the video to “Back On” and the song “Tootsies” with Gucci Mane. Throughout December and January, Lil Baby is performing at a handful of shows, including Rolling Loud Los Angeles, and shows in Michigan, California, Pensylvania, Georgia, and Washington DC. To purchase tickets to a show, click here.

Watch the “Woah” video in the clip above.