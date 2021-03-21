Earlier this month, Lil Baby was the talk of Twitter and it wasn’t because of his music. During the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, the rapper joined 2 Chainz for a pickup basketball game against Jack Harlow and Quavo as a part of Bleacher Report’s “Open Run.” Despite Lil Baby’s claims that a “guy like Jack Harlow” would be unable to beat him in the game, the matchup turned out to be an easy one for Quavo and Harlow, as they took home the win by a score of 21-7. Lil Baby had quite the underwhelming performance, from a pretty bad free throw attempt to a few air-balled shots. Despite this, he’s calling for a second chance.

Lil Baby says give him 3 months & he wants a rematch vs Jack Harlow & Quavo pic.twitter.com/DrJ6QBfa0w — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) March 21, 2021

The rapper shared a video of him practicing some shots before the pickup game earlier this month. “Give me three months Im setting one of [these] up,” he captioned the video. “Y’all got [me] f*cced up.” In it, viewers can see the rapper making a couple of baskets, so it’s completely possible that his performance in the “Open Run” game was just a case of bad luck.

Until the rematch is confirmed, the next thing fans of Lil Baby can expect from him is one of two projects: his Lamborghini Boys tape, which will only feature rappers who own a Lamborghini, and The Voice Of The Hero, his joint tape with Lil Durk.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.