The past couple of years have had a decided dearth of new music from Young Thug. That’s understandable, considering he was incarcerated while enduring a trial for racketeering. The length of his trial — the longest in Georgia history — was miserable for Thug fans, who had to be satisfied with Business Is Business, which was cobbled together without him.

He’s officially free now, though, and returns with a vengeance on “Dum, Dumb And Dumber,” the latest single from Lil Baby’s upcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), which also rejoins the two rappers with fellow ATLien Future. All three are in top form, but it’s Thug who sounds truly rejuvenated, insisting that he never even felt like he was ever locked up. Still, he sounds relieved to be back on the streets, rapping with all the passion and slippery delivery fans have come to expect from him.

It’s also a great look for Lil Baby, who is hunting for a bounce back after the lukewarm reception of his 2022 album, It’s Only Me. It’s also bittersweet — pun intended — because of who isn’t included on the single: the fourth leg of the increasingly unlikely Super Slimey 2.

Listen to Lil Baby’s “Dum, Dumb, And Dumber” featuring Young Thug and Future.