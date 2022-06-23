Last week, Lil Durk announced at an Apple Music concert that the 7220 Deluxe version would be dropping on Friday June, 24. The original album, which dropped in March, has already topped the Billboard 200 chart on two separate occasions, and it prompted his label, Alamo Records, to pay the Chicago rapper an additional $40 million for subsequent releases.

Durk is putting that scratch to quick use with this Deluxe edition that features 13 new tracks, along with “Computer Murderers” which already appeared on the 7220 (Reloaded) edition. He just shared the tracklist and also revealed on his Instagram story that his kids were the ones who helped him pick the tracks. “I believe in they ears,” he wrote.

Among 7020 Deluxe’s featured guests, are Moneybagg Yo, on “Hear It Back,” Ella Mai and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on “IYKYK,” Doodie Lo on “Did S**t to Me,” and EST Gee on “Burglars & Murderers.”

Check out the full tracklist below and check out Lil Durk’s 7020 Tour dates here.

1. “So What”

2. “Huuuuh”

3. “Hear It Back” featuring Moneybagg Yo

4. “Selling Lashes”

5. “Burglars & Murderers” featuring EST Gee

6. “Risky”

7. “Did S**t to Me” featuring Doodie Lo

8. “Smurk Outta Here”

9. “IYKYK” featuring Ella Mai and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

10. “Unhappy Father’s Day”

11. “Expedite This Letter”

12. “Two Hours From Atlanta”

13. “Hearing Sirens”

14. “Computer Murderers”

7020 Deluxe comes out on 06/24 via Alamo/OST.