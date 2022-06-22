Lil Durk has been teasing the release of the deluxe edition of his March album 7220 for some time, and after some false starts, it looks like he finally has a release date. During his performance for Apple Music Live in Los Angeles last week, he projected the release date on the screen and then, he confirmed it via Twitter the next day. According to Durk, it’s landing on DSPs this Friday, June 24.

🚨 Lil Durk is releasing 7220 Deluxe

on June 24. The date was revealed at

his Apple Music show performance

last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CGu5y9KjMa — Lil Durk Access 🦅 (@LilDurkAccess) June 18, 2022

Delete again – see y’all on the 24th deluxe 🖤🎸 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) June 19, 2022

The album has been Durk’s most commercially successful release to date, debuting at No. 1. It also returned to No. 1 a month later propelled by singles like “Golden Child,” “Petty Too,” “Barbarian,” “Computer Murderers,” and “What Happened To Virgil.” He’s also got a tour kicking off this autumn to keep the party going. You can check out the tour dates below.

09/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/18 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

09/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

09/21 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/25 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

10/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

10/03 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/05 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/07 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/17 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater