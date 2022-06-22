lil durk
Lil Durk Confirms The New Release Date For The Deluxe Edition Of ‘7220’

Lil Durk has been teasing the release of the deluxe edition of his March album 7220 for some time, and after some false starts, it looks like he finally has a release date. During his performance for Apple Music Live in Los Angeles last week, he projected the release date on the screen and then, he confirmed it via Twitter the next day. According to Durk, it’s landing on DSPs this Friday, June 24.

The album has been Durk’s most commercially successful release to date, debuting at No. 1. It also returned to No. 1 a month later propelled by singles like “Golden Child,” “Petty Too,” “Barbarian,” “Computer Murderers,” and “What Happened To Virgil.” He’s also got a tour kicking off this autumn to keep the party going. You can check out the tour dates below.

09/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/18 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
09/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
09/21 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/25 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
10/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
10/03 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/05 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/07 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/17 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

