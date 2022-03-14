The release of Chicago rapper Lil Durk’s seventh studio album 7220 was no casual affair. He released a slew of dates for his spring tour; he engaged in as many collaborations as possible, including 50 Cent’s “Power Powder Respect,” Cordae’s “Chronicles,” Gucci Mane’s “Rumors,” and 2 Chainz’s “Lost Kings”; he challenged Kanye by announcing that the record would drop the same day as his (both albums ended up being delayed).

7220, which was finally released a few days ago, was reported to have earned an estimated 120,000 to 130,000 total album-equivalent units in its opening week. To celebrate his success, he took to Twitter to flex: “My label gave me 40million let’s talk bout it.”

When he announced 7220 in November 2021, he promised it would contain “anthems and no skips.” It follows last year’s joint project Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby, as well as a string of well-received features with artists such as Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Polo G, Pooh Shiesty, Tee Grizzley, and more. After the rapper challenged Kanye in February, fans speculated that Durk had acquired a feature from Pete Davidson for his album to antagonize Kanye, and Durk had to take to Instagram to shut down the rumors, stating: “Plus Ye want to do a album together.”

7220 is out now via Alamo/OTF.