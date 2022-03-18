Music

Lil Durk Name-Checks Friends And Foes In His Defiant ‘Computer Murders’ Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

“Check on your mans, I heard he got hit in his head,” raps Lil Durk on his 7220 song, “Computer Murders.” “But he almost died so I can say his name ’cause he ain’t dead.”

Yeah, that’s how it goes.

You know what you’re getting from a Lil Durk video these days. The veteran Chicago drill rapper isn’t wasting money or time shooting these things. He and his crew find a spot, grab a few stacks of cash, point the camera, and get the footage before cutting everything together into a frenetic glimpse at their hectic lifestyle. “Computer Murders” is no different.

Likewise, the song follows a well-established Durk formula, as seen on prior releases like “Ahhh Ha” and “Petty Too“: Threats, boasts, and taunts directed at enemies whose lives have been endangered by the Chicago streets. Durk also name-checks the rappers and street personalities he’s been affiliated with through the years. However, he’s also cagey about his own involvement, rhyming, “I don’t mention dead opps / If you really did it, you ain’t gon’ say it ’cause the feds hot.” He’ll damn sure make thinly veiled references to them, though.

Watch Lil Durk’s defiant “Computer Murders” video above.

7220 is out now on Alamo/Only The Family. Get it here.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×