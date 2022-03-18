“Check on your mans, I heard he got hit in his head,” raps Lil Durk on his 7220 song, “Computer Murders.” “But he almost died so I can say his name ’cause he ain’t dead.”

Yeah, that’s how it goes.

You know what you’re getting from a Lil Durk video these days. The veteran Chicago drill rapper isn’t wasting money or time shooting these things. He and his crew find a spot, grab a few stacks of cash, point the camera, and get the footage before cutting everything together into a frenetic glimpse at their hectic lifestyle. “Computer Murders” is no different.

Likewise, the song follows a well-established Durk formula, as seen on prior releases like “Ahhh Ha” and “Petty Too“: Threats, boasts, and taunts directed at enemies whose lives have been endangered by the Chicago streets. Durk also name-checks the rappers and street personalities he’s been affiliated with through the years. However, he’s also cagey about his own involvement, rhyming, “I don’t mention dead opps / If you really did it, you ain’t gon’ say it ’cause the feds hot.” He’ll damn sure make thinly veiled references to them, though.

