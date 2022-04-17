Back in 2015, Lil Durk told the world to Remember My Name with his debut album and nowadays it’s a lot easier to do so thanks to his recent mainstream success. In 2020 he earned two top-2 albums with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice. He also got himself a top-2 single thanks to “Laugh Now, Cry Later” with Drake. Last year, Durk earned his first No. 1 album through Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby, and this year, he scored his first solo chart-topping album with 7220. Now, 7220 is Durk’s first full-length release to spend multiple weeks at No. 1.

7220 returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated April 23, 2022. It did so on a low-selling week as 7220 reclaimed the top crown by selling just 47,000 units. That number is comprised of 46,000 streaming equivalent album units thanks to 68.56 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs. 7220 also had less than 1,000 pure albums units sold in its return to No. 1. Lil Durk’s seventh album had the lowest sales week for a No. 1 album since A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s 2019 release Hoodie SZN topped the charts with just 46,500 album units sold.

Elsewhere, Jack White’s Fear Of The Dawn made for the highest Billboard 200 debut this week as it checked it at No. 4 with 42,000 albums units sold. 42 Dugg and EST Gee’s Last Ones Left checks in at No. 7, Fivio Foreign’s B.I.B.L.E. arrives at No. 9, while Camila Cabello rounds out the top ten with Familia.

