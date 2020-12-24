After releasing the title track “The Voice,” back in September, Chicago rapper Lil Durk has now expanded on that song and released an entire project of the same name. Dropping The Voice earlier tonight, and getting a bit of a headstart on what looks to be a Christmas rush for rap this year.

The sixteen-track tape includes guests like Young Thug and the tragically departed King Von, whose death impacted Durk hard. He reacted to the passing of his fellow rapper by lamenting that his “twin” was gone. Showing up here on the track “Still Trappin'” with a posthumous appearance, needless to say the song will hit different for fans and loved ones who are missing him. In a Tweet announcing the project, Durk also called Von out, hashtagging #DoIt4Von with a heart in his message:

Other guests on The Voice include YNW Melly, 6Lack, and Booka600. Durk won’t be the only rapper dropping new music this week, as Playboi Carti just recently confirmed that he will be releasing his long-awaited project Whole Lotta Red on Thursday night, and Lil Uzi Vert also hinted that he had even more new material ready to go, despite an already packed year for the rapper. For now, though, Durk has the stage, and his new project also includes this week’s “Backdoor,” proving both that track and “The Voice” were pointing toward this larger release. Listen blow.