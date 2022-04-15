Last year was a pretty strong one for Lil Durk. He earned his first No. 1 project thanks to Voice Of The Heroes, his joint album with Lil Baby. Elsewhere, he capitalized on work from his 2020 year which gave him a pair of top-2 albums with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice. In 2022, Durk is taking things even higher and it started with his seventh album 7220 which became his first solo No. 1 album. With rumors of a deluxe reissue of the album on the way, Durk keeps the spirit of 7220 alive with a new video.

The latest visual from 7220 to get the video treatment is “Blocklist.” While many have expected an appearance from Durk himself in the video, he instead recruits his lookalike, Perkio for the visual. In it, Perkio frustrates his girlfriend with his actions at a strip club. As a result, he ends up on the blocklist leaving Perkio to do everything in his power to get his partner to forgive him.

Perkio recently went viral after he and filmmaker King Cid tricked people at a Florida shopping mall into thinking he was the real Lil Durk. To Perkio and Cid’s credit, and in defense of the shoppers, the duo did everything in their power to make sure the prank worked. They rented a Lamborghini and hired fake paparazzi and a security team. Perkio even had fake versions of Lil Durk’s actual tattoos. All in all, it was a successful prank that absolutely worked in Perkio’s favor.

You can watch the video for “Blocklist” above.

