With Lil Durk‘s album Almost Healed coming out later this month, the Windy City rapper has announced its accompanying tour. The Sorry For The Drought Tour is set to begin on July 28 in Tampa, while Durk will be joined by tour openers Kodak Black and NLE Choppa for the majority of the dates.

Tickets for the “All My Life” rapper’s tour go on sale Thursday, May 18 at 10 am, with a Live Nation Presale on May 17. You can get more info here.

7/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

7/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

7/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/3 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/4 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena (without Kodak Black)

8/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/6 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

8/9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (without Kodak Black)

8/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/15 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

8/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

8/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/26 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

8/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

8/30 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

8/1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

8/2 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

8/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

8/7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre