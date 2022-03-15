Lil Durk’s new album 7220 is out and running up its streaming numbers. The ever-busy Chicago rapper supported the project prior to its release with videos for “Ahhh Ha” and “Golden Child,” and now he continues the rollout with his video for “Barbarian.” The video is a documentary-style glimpse at Durk’s tour life as he hops from city to city performing in sold-out arenas, raps to the camera while sitting on the tarmac in front of a private jet, and takes his kids on shopping sprees.

7220 is Durk’s first solo release since 2020’s The Voice, but in the meantime, his profile leaped considerably behind collaborations with Drake (“Laugh Now Cry Later“) and Lil Baby (Voice Of The Heroes) — so much so that he boasted that his label, Alamo Records (a Sony subsidiary), gave him a 40 million dollar deal. Although he didn’t reveal any details of the contract, DJBooth’s Brian Zisook noted that he could have licensed several albums over a set period of time, with the publishing rights to return in full after that period.

Yes, let’s talk about it, Durk lol First, mazel tov on generational wealth. For those assuming he signed an awful deal… Durk had LEVERAGE. He was about to exit his deal with a #1 album. This could be a LICENSING agreement with Sony, which is the ideal structure (see thread). pic.twitter.com/Rqtigwef72 — Z (@BrianZisook) March 13, 2022

In the meantime, Durk is set to begin his 7220 tour in April, setting out from Phoenix on April 8 through May 2, when he returns to his hometown for closing night.

Watch the “Barbarian” video above.

7220 is out now via Alamo and Only The Family. Get it here.