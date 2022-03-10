At the end of this week, Lil Durk will release his first solo project in a little over a year. The Chicago rapper’s seventh album, 7220, is set to arrive this Friday, and it serves as his follow-up to 2020’s The Voice. In the almost 15 months between these works, Durk has remained fairly active, working with artists like Drake, DJ Khaled, Nardo Wick, Meek Mill, and more. He even teamed up with Lil Baby for their joint album Voice Of The Heroes. But now time for Durk to shine on his own.

With just a few days left until 7220 arrives, Durk took a moment to unveil its tracklist. Listeners will be able to enjoy 17 tracks, including the previously released singles “AHHH HA,” “Pissed Me Off,” and “Broadway Girls.” The album will also feature guest appearances from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen.

Durk recently joined Lucky Daye for “NWA,” which will appear on Daye’s sophomore album, Candy Drip, which also drops on Friday.

You can view the cover art for 7220 above and its tracklist below.

1. “Started From”

2. “Headtaps”

3. “AHHH HA”

4. “Shootout” @ My Crib

5. “Golden Child”

6. “No Interviews”

7. “Petty Too” Feat. Future

8. “Barbarian”

9. “What Happened To Virgil” Feat. Gunna

10. “Grow Up / Keep It On Speaker”

11. “Smoking & Thinking”

12. “Blocklist”

13. “Difference Is” Feat. Summer Walker

14. “Federal Nightmares”

15. “Love Dior Banks”

16. “Pissed Me Off”

17. “Broadway Girls” Feat. Morgan Wallen

7220 is out 3/11 via Alamo Records/Sony Music Entertainment. You can pre-save it here.

