Lil Durk Menaces His Opps With The Tyrannical ‘AHHH HA’ Video

Lil Durk fans eagerly awaiting his album’s release today — the same projected date as Kanye West’s Donda 2 release — will have to wait a little longer for the Chicago rapper’s next act. Durk announced the new release date for 7220 via an Instagram post advising the new due date is March 11. However, fans weren’t left empty-handed — along with the announcement, Durk shared the link for his latest 7220 video, “AHHH HA.”

Featuring a menacing, piano-led beat and threatening lyrics, “AHHH HA” is vintage Durk, boasting his street credentials and calling out his opposition. Meanwhile, on the song’s sinister chorus, he shouts out his fallen friend, King Von, while letting listeners know exactly what time it is on the streets of Chicago: “Don’t respond to sh*t with Von / I’m like, ‘F*ck it, you tripping, go get your gun,'” he rhymes.

Prior to dropping “AHHH HA,” Durk had been on a feature verse tear, popping on songs with Cordae (“Chronicles” with HER), Gucci Mane (“Rumors“), 2 Chainz (“Lost Kings” with Sleepy Rose), and Lucky Daye (“NWA“). He also announced his tour for 7220, which begins April 8 in Phoenix and continues through May 2, when it concludes in his hometown, Chicago.

Watch “AHHH HA” above.

7220 is due 3/11.