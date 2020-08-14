For the bulk of 2020, Drake has allowed very little time to go by without inserting his name into hip-hop headlines. From his “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” double-single, to his sharp Dark Lane Demo Tapes project, Drake has been in full campaign mode for much of 2020.

Entering the last stage that precedes his upcoming sixth album, Drake drops off the album’s lead single with “Laugh Now, Cry Later.” A star-studded affair the track, which features Lil Durk, comes with a video that begins with Drake playing basketball with Kevin Durant before transitioning for a game a catch with Odell Beckham Jr. He then brings Lil Durk into the picture, the two rappers pose for photoshoots and ride around in golf carts. Shortly after the video’s release, Drake revealed that his next album would be titled Certified Lover Boy.

The Toronto superstar’s latest single arrives just a week after he made a bar of appearances on labelmates Popcaan’s newly-released Fixtape project. The guest appearance is just one of many Drake has made with a number of artists this year which include Lil Yachty’s “Oprah’s Bank Account,” Headie One’s “Only You Freestyle,” and DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” and “Greece.” The two Khaled records helped Drake pass Madonna for the most top-ten appearances on the Billboard singles chart with 40.

While a title or a release date on Drake’s upcoming sixth album yet to have been announced, fans won’t have to wait too long for its arrival as Drake’s friend and engineer Noel Cadastre, aka OVO Noel, updated fans on its progress in an Instagram post. “Studio for my bday… we 90% but y’all gonna have to wait on that last 10%.”

Watch Drake’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later” video with Lil Durk above.