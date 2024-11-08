Late last month, Chicago drill rap pioneer Lil Durk was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after five other men were allegedly connected to the death of Durk’s rap rival Quando Rondo’s cousin. Today, a new slate of charges was filed against the Windy City rapper, according to Los Angeles’ Fox affiliate.

Durk’s charges now include one count of “use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death,” and another of “using, carrying, and discharging firearms… in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.” Durk is accused by federal authorities of ordering the murder of Quando Rondo (real name Tyquian Bowman) in retaliation for the Atlanta rapper’s supposed involvement in the death of Durk’s friend and protégé King Von in 2020 — an attempt that ultimately failed but resulted in the death of his cousin after an alleged ambush at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. The attackers allegedly fired at least 18 rounds at the target vehicle, killing Durk’s cousin instead. Despite Durk allegedly telling the assailants to take steps to avoid implicating him, one of them used Durk’s credit card to book the hotel room where they stayed ahead of the attack.

Durk was arrested at Miami International Airport and was reportedly booked for multiple international flights. He was jailed in Broward County and will be transferred to Los Angeles for his arraignment, where he will enter a plea.