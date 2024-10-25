Lil Durk was arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire plot, CBS News and ABC7 Chicago report. Reports say the Chicago rapper was arrested in Florida by US Marshals last night (October 24).

(Update: XXL reports Durk is facing a murder-for-hire charge and is being held without bond at Broward County Jail.)

Per TMZ, the case is regarding the August 2022 shooting that resulted in the death of Quando Rondo’s cousin, as Rondo was suspected to be involved in the 2020 death of Durk associate King Von.

As Chicago’s WGN9 reports, Durk’s arrest follows the arrest of five other men in connection to the case: Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston. The unsealed indictment reveals they face charges including “conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire resulting in death, as well as the use of, carry and discharge of firearms and a machinegun in the furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.” The five are alleged to have ties to Durk’s group Only The Family (OTF), and The Chicago Tribune notes they could face the death penalty if convicted on those charges.

The indictment claims that following Von’s death, an unnamed OTF member offered money and “lucrative music opportunities” to anybody who would kill Rondo. The indictment also alleges OTF members used an OTF-associated credit card to fly the five defendants to California to look for Rondo.

In 2022, Durk had 2019 attempted murder charges dropped. He said at the time, “I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to run from.”