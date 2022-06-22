Back in March, Lil Durk arrived with 7220, his seventh album and first solo project since The Voice, which he released at the end of December 2020. 7220 presents 18 tracks and collaborations with Gunna, Future, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. Thanks to fan favorites like “What Happened To Virgil,” “Petty Too,” and “Ahhh Ha,” the project worked its way to No. 1 on the albums chart. Three months later and Durk is now ready to give the project a new breath of life thanks to its upcoming deluxe reissue. He kicks its rollout off with a video for his new single, “Did Sh*t For Me.”

The track is a menacing effort that watches Lil Durk, along with fellow Chicago rapper Doodie Lo, flex their invisibility. They address threats that they’ve supposed received from the competition while mocking them for their failure to make said threats a reality. In the song’s matching visual, Durk and Doodie Lo rap tauntingly and excitedly as they stand in front of luxury vehicles. They also take things to the studio and later show off their cash supply.

After the deluxe issue of 7220 arrives, Lil Durk will return to the road for his 7220 Deluxe Tour for shows across the United States.

You can watch the video for “Did Sh*t For Me” above.

7220 (Deluxe) is out 6/24 via Alamo Records / Sony Music.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.