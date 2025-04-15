Lil Nas X is in the midst of a medical episode right now, but he’s not letting it get him down.

Last night (April 14), Nas shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, starting with him smiling, but the right side of his face barely moves. The rapper says, “This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way. It’s like, what the f*ck [laughs]? Bruh, I can’t even laugh right, bro, what the f*ck? Oh my god. [laughs] So… yeah.” The post is also captioned, “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face [crying emoji].”

Then, in his Instagram Story, he shared a video highlighting the two halves of his face, saying, “We normal over here, we get crazy over here [laughs].” He captioned the video, “I’m so cooked [crying emojis].” In another Story, he added, “Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur ass for me instead!” He added in another story, “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it [crying emojis].”

Nas got some support in the comments of his original post, like from Taraji P. Henson, who wrote, “Get well baby.” Garbage also wrote, “Sending you love,” and Niecy Nash commented, “Wishing you a speedy recovery [bandaged heart emoji][folded hands emoji] (this happened to my mom. Hot compress several times a day helps wonders ).”