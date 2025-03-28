Over the past few weeks, Lil Nas X dropped a string of new singles at an alarming rate. After kicking things off in November with “Light Again” and “Need Dat Boy,” he went into overdrive earlier this month, dropping “Big Dummy,” “Swish,” “Right There,” and “Hotbox” in one week. After capping off the stream with the release of “Lean On My Body” last week, Nas has collected all eight tracks in one place: his new EP, Days Before Dreamboy.

The title appears to have two references in it. One is, of course, the name of his upcoming second studio album, Dreamboy, on which it was assumed all the above tracks would eventually appear. Now, we have no idea whether or not any of them will be on the album, or what the album will sound like. The other reference appears to be to Travis Scott’s 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo, which preceded the Houston artist’s 2015 album Rodeo. The point of that project was to promote the then-upcoming debut album, which it did with a slew of songs that were eventually cut from the final tracklisting. Days Before Rodeo was reissued to streaming last year, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

It looks like Lil Nas X is taking a different tack, putting out Days Before Dreamboy to streaming as an EP after previously releasing all its songs individually. We’ll have to see how this affects the eventual release of Dreamboy, the album, which is expected to drop sometime this year.

You can get Days Before Dreamboy here.