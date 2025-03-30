Believe or not, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X have quite a few things in common. Both musicians’ careers were launched in country music, they’re chart-toppers, and each hold a coveted Grammy Award. But what they don’t have is a song together. However, according to the “Lean On My Body” rapper they almost did.

While chatting with E! News at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards, Lil Nas X claimed that he and Taylor Swift were secretly working on a collaboration, but it fell through.

“We were working on something,” he said when asked about potentially working with Swift. “She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen.”

Despite their creativity being misaligned, Lil Nas X remains remains optimistic open penning something together in the future. “When it happens…[it was be] global. World[wide]. Tay-Tay and Nassy,” he said.

Lil Nas X did not share when the collaboration happened but as she gears up for her Reputation (Taylor’s Version) era, take number two may not be far away.

In the past, Swift has surprised fans by securing collaborations with other rappers such as Kendrick Lamar (“Bad Blood“) and Ice Spice (“Karma“). Therefore, a Lil Nas X feature makes perfect sense to the Swifties.