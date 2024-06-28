Music plays an important role in the Beverly Hills Cop movies. The soundtrack for 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop hit No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 thanks to popular singles like “The Heat Is On” by Glenn Frey, “New Attitude” by Patti Labelle, and, of course, “Axel F.” That’s how cool Axel F. himself, Eddie Murphy, was in the 1980s — he could turn a instrumental track from a German composer into an honest-to-god hit. But Murphy is still plenty cool these days, and for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in the franchise and first in 30 years, he enlisted Lil Nas X for “the best song of all time.”

On “Here We Go!,” Lil Nas X offers a warning: “Tell them boys you better hide, tell them lay low / Tell them play it safe ’cause we don’t play at all / Tell them boys you better move.” Later, he sings, “There’s a boy inside me and one day he’s gonna go / Somewhere that nobody’s ever ever been before.” The song was written by Lil Nas X, as well as Raul Cubina, Mark Williams, Jarrod Morgan, and Harold Faltermeyer, whose “Axel F” is used as a sample.

You can listen to “Here We Go!” above

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which also stars original cast members Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot and newbies Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, and Kevin Bacon, debuts on Netflix on July 3.