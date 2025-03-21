Good things come to those who wait and today (March 21), that is Lil Nas X fans. With the “Hotbox” musician deeply engulfed in his forthcoming album Dreamboy’s rollout, Lil Nas X has unleashed a half dozen new tracks.

But his latest single, “Lean On My Body,” isn’t exactly new. For Lil Nas X, it appears to be a case of third time’s a charm. In March 2022, Lil Nas X shared a snippet of the tune on TikTok (viewable here). Nearly a year ago, the song was released as the Grammy Award-winner teased his Nasarati 2 project. That body of work was seemingly abandoned, but with Lil Nas X now in his Dreamboy era, he decided to revive the self-assured song making it available on streaming and YouTube.

Of the Dreamboy records Lil Nas X dropped so far, “Lean On My Body” is certainly the most personal. Instead of aimlessly focusing in on his booming love life, Lil Nas peels back the curtain to address how his fame and family often conflict.

“My big sis just had another baby, popped ’em out the labia / My other nephew sittin’ in the class with a broken knuckle / He had to beat a n**** ass for talkin’ ’bout his uncle / Now listen, I ain’t sayin’ I condone that sh*t / F*ck it, yeah, I said it, I condone that sh*t / Choke that n**** out / Go corona on that b*tch / Walk that n*** like a dog, nephew, own that b*tch,” he raps

Lil Nas X’s troll-like behavior and controversial moments are a means to an end — a way to provide for his family. However, it does come with hurtful repercussions on the back end.

Listen to “Lean On My Body” above.