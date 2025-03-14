Be careful where you step because new Lil Nas X singles are everywhere. In a matter of days, the Grammy Award-winning musician has graced supporters with five new singles: “Dreamboy,” “Hotbox,” “Big Dummy,” and “Swish,” and “Right There!”

Yet, in the wee hours of the morning, Lil Nas X had more to give. Over on his YouTube channel, Lil Nas X treated fans to a video for “Hotbox.” The electronic-pop tune continues Lil Nas X’s venture into the genre.

On the record, Lil Nas X is usual rambunctious self. But, instead of leaning on religious tropes, he dives into something equally controversial — sex. As his forthcoming album Dreamboy‘s title suggests, Lil Nas X is on the prowl. Although he can’t quite put his finger on what that is exactly, he doesn’t mind using his mouth (or theirs) to taste what is out there.

“Yeah, 11:30, we gon’ pull up in a / Black Benz, takin’ all the n****s / We gon’ pop a couple poppers, pop a couple jiggas / While they poppin’ paparazzi pictures / I got my b*tches in the back, and my bros in the front leadin’ / He keep lookin’ at me, I’ma make that boy a whole eater / I’ma f*ck his friend too, baby, I’m a whole cheater,” raps Lil Nas X.

Rumors and his previous track “Need Day Boy” suggest Lil Nas X is romantically locked in with fellow recording artist Destin Conrad. Based on the way Lil Nas X gallivants throughout the “Hotbox” video directed by Elias Talboy, that won’t disturb how well he plays with others.

Lil Nas X is a dream boy living in his dream world.

Watch the “Hotbox” video above.