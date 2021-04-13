YouTube
Lil Nas X Claims ‘Montero’ May Not Be Available After Today And There’s Nothing He Can Do About It

It may no longer be the No. 1 single, but Lil Nas X’sMontero (Call Me By Your Name)” is still one of the biggest songs in the world right now. However, Lil Nas X himself says (“not even joking”) that after today, the song may no longer be available on streaming platforms. In fact, some users are already unable to hear the song.

It appears Lil Nas X was first made aware of the issue last night when he responded to a tweet from a US-based listener who was unable to access the song on Apple Music. He then told his followers, “go to apple music and click on call me by your name to see if it’s still available in your country.” Sure enough, fans from other parts of the world also found they weren’t able to stream the song on Apple Music. This afternoon, he responded to a tweet from somebody having issues with the song on Spotify, noting, “it’s happening on all the streaming services [sad face emoji].”

He then joked (or perhaps said and meant sincerely), “since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3pm est.” After that, he declared, “not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho!” He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram and later returned to Twitter to give his fans some advice: “everybody screen record the audio/video on youtube so you will have the song in your gallery worst case scenario.”

As of now, Lil Nas X has not revealed a potential reason why he is running into issues with the song. At least that one guy can still listen to the song on his Game Boy Advance.

