Billboard has revealed this week’s Hot 100 chart and it looks like Lil Nas X left the door open for this week’s No. 1: Silk Sonic (Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars) and their debut single as a duo, “Leave The Door Open.” Silk Sonic’s song jumped up from No. 3 thanks to 21.5 million U.S. streams and 28,600 copies, downloads, and CDs combined over the past week. It marks .Paak’s first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100 and Bruno Mars’ eighth after his most recent, “That’s What I Like,” in 2017.

Silk Sonic’s gain is Lil Nas X’s loss as his controversial cut “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” drops to No. 2. Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon similarly moves down one slot to No. 3, while Cardi B maintains her hold on the fourth position with “Up.” Meanwhile, teen star Olivia Rodrigo secures two spots this week: one for her former No. 1 “Driver’s License,” and a No. 8 debut for her newly released track “Deja Vu.” The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” (No. 5) and “Blinding Lights” (No. 9), Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” with DaBaby (No. 8), and newcomer Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” round out the top ten.

