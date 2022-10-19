Lil Nas X Austin City Limits Music Festival ACL 2022
Lil Nas X Promised To Expel A Certain NSFW Bodily Fluid On Three Lucky Fans In A Wild (And Fake) Concert Promo

Last night (October 18), Lil Nas X had a concert at Inglewood’s YouTube Theater. Before the show, though, he took to Twitter to drum up some excitement for the show with some promo, offering fans the opportunity of a lifetime: “for everyone coming to my show tonight in los angeles i will be c*mming on 3 lucky fans for my c*m on a fan contest,” he tweeted.

Of course, the rapper was joking, backed up by the fact that there were no reports of any bodily functions of that sort at the show.

He continued to have fun with the bit, though, like when he shared a clip of Francine from Arthur saying, “Squirting contest! Let’s see who can squirt the farthest.” Nas captioned the post, “me at my concert tonight.”

The rapper also shared a screenshot of two tweets from a fan. The first was a quote-tweet of Nas’ original tweet with the fan writing, “That’s f*cking disgusting… ….” They quickly followed up, “anyone got any extra tickets to the Lil Nas X concert in Los Angeles tonight?”

Nas has more fun on Twitter than just about any musician, like earlier this month when he responded to a report of him asking fans to stop using drugs at his shows: “aht aht- i said stop doing poppers. cuz ya asshole don’t need to be open while i sing my depression album cuts. if yall wanna do weed, molly, shrooms, paint, gasoline ect. knock yourselves tf out.”

