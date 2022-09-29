Lil Nas X hit a major career milestone earlier this month when he launched his first-ever concert tour, the Long Live Montero Tour. He’s been on the road for a few weeks, which makes now a good time to ask the question: What does his setlist look like?

Setlist.fm, the most comprehensive resource for concert setlists available online, has the answer. According to their data, the rapper has been rolling out the same setlist each time, which makes sense given how highly produced the show is. So far, he’s been opening with “Panini,” closing his main set with “Industry Baby,” and coming back for a one-song encore of “Star Walkin’.”

When it comes to album-by-album representation, Montero songs have made the most setlist appearances, while the 7 EP is second, which makes sense given that those are his two only releases so far and Montero has more songs than does 7.

Check out the average setlist (so far) for the Long Live Montero Tour below.

1. “Panini”

2. “Tales Of Dominica”

3. “Sun Goes Down”

4. “Old Town Road”

5. “Rodeo”

6. “Dead Right Now”

7. “Don’t Want It”

8. “That’s What I Want”

9. “Lost In The Citadel”

10. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

11. “Down Souf Hoes”

12. “Scoop”

13. “Industry Baby”

14. “Star Walkin’ (encore)