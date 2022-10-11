Blink-182 started this morning (October 11) with a blast from the past, but Lollapalooza is looking forward to 2023. Blink, Billie Eilish, Drake, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and Tame Impala were announced as headliners for next year’s Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina (from March 17 to 19), Brazil (March 24 to 26), and Chile (March 17 to 19). Tickets are available now.

The concerts will bring Blink, Eilish, and Lil Nas X to South America for the first time, while Drake will stage his first-ever shows in Argentina and Chile, per release.

Drake made headlines last week by teasing his Apollo Theater debut in November. Eilish recently wrapped her Happier Than Ever World Tour, and Lil Nas X is fully immersed in his Long Live Montero Tour. Rosalía is riding the high of Motomami, and Tame Impala recently joined forces with Gorillaz. But all eyes are on Blink.

Earlier this morning, the pop-punk icons confirmed long-swirling rumors, and Tom DeLonge is officially reunited with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker for a brand new album and world tour. It began with a (very Blink) tongue-in-cheek teaser video, and this era’s first single “Edging” is due Friday (October 14).

Other artists set to take the Lollapalooza stage across Argentina, Brazil, and Chile include Jane’s Addiction, The 1975, Armin Van Buuren, Jamie xx, Kali Uchis, Claptone, Fred Again.., Mora, Tove Lo, Alison Wonderland, Gorgon City, Rise Against, Aurora, Dominic Fike, Wallows, and recent Uproxx cover star Conan Gray.

See all three lineup posters below.

