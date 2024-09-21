After a brief hiatus from the public eye, Lil Nas X seemed to put his tearless trolling and continuous pot stirring to bed. Well, that was until today (September 21). Over on X (formerly Twitter), the “J Christ” musician couldn’t help but insert himself in to a one-sided flirty exchange between fellow recording artists.

Over on Instagram, Jack Harlow appeared to tease lyrics to an unreleased song. The poetic thirst trap caught the attention of Omar Apollo, who put a creative spin on the lines. But Lil Nas X took to X to quash the response, writing: “Omar Apollo count your f*cking days!”

The hilarious love triangle has one glaring issue, Jack Harlow identifies as a heterosexual whereas other Lil Nas X and Omar Apollo are queer. Plus as a former collaborator Lil Nas X knows this quite well. But apparently the joke was too good to resist. As Lil Nas X’s “He Knows” collaboration with Camila Cabello demonstrates he isn’t apposed to competing for the same man. But in this scenario it was just for a good laugh.

However, Harlow’s caption, which read: “U not the first girl / To tell me I should wear sunscreen every day / U not the first girl / To tell me who I am because of my birthday,” and Omar Apollo’s response (“Lemme be the first boy to tell you”) could mean they are working on some new music.

Neither Omar Apollo nor Jack Harlow have addressed Lil Nas X’s reaction.