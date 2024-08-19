Jack Harlow has joined the wave of entertainers supporting women’s sports, joining the ownership group of his hometown’s NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) team, the Louisville Racing FC. Harlow was already a member of the Louisville City FC ownership group, so now he’s got a piece of both of his hometown soccer clubs. Racing Louisville FC was founded four years ago, in 2019, and played their first season in 2021, giving Harlow entry on the ground floor.

Louisville native Jack Harlow has officially joined the ownership for NWSL club Racing Louisville FC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qLmomFmZDY — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 19, 2024

Harlow’s love for his hometown has been a defining characteristic of the 26-year-old rapper’s career so far, launching the Jack Harlow Foundation to benefit Kentucky-based community organizations in 2023 and creating the Gazebo Festival named after his debut album this year. While the latter was unfortunately cut short due to a tornado advisory, Jack’s been a fixture at the Kentucky Derby, even shooting his “Churchill Downs” video with Drake at the race in 2022.

Harlow’s investment could turn out to be a smart one. The NWSL’s viewership has been growing since its return in 2021, a number that is sure to grow thanks to the addition of its players to the FIFA video game series. With it, Harlow could end up being a fixture at future games, and an example for other entertainers looking to support women’s sports.