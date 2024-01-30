Just when the public began to turn down the flames on the “Doja Cat is a Satanist” claims, Lil Nas X entered public discourse to ignite yet another online holy war. After announcing his musical baptism and (phony) biblical studies plans, Lil Nas X unveiled his latest single, “J Christ.”

From the track’s artwork recreating Jesus’ crucifixion to the official video (in which the devil makes a cameo), religious leaders have been clamoring for Lil Nas X to repent for his artistic choices. However, that’s not going to happen anytime soon. On January 29, during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Lil Nas X doubled down on his decision. In response to the religious backlash sparked by the record, Lil Nas X held firm to his artistic vision.

“I’ve never been here, mentally and even physically, where… you push your art into the world, and it’s received negatively by the majority,” he said. “But then, like, also understanding why and having to see it through… I’m usually strategic with things, and I can kind of move the conversation.”

Lil Nas X admitted that the swift blowback was initially “depressing” but quickly added that those who are upset should be “mad with themselves.”

“Artistically, it was just supposed to be like, I’m returning… I’m back like [Jesus],” he added. “[But] it turned into this whole thing where it was me trying to dunk on Christians or something. That was never what it was. And then I looked at the video with me eating the communion or whatnot, and I was like, ‘Okay, this looks really bad on paper – this thing that I thought was just, like, a little jokey, fun video.’”

Lil Nas X previously took to Instagram to address the pushback.

Watch the full interview above.