Lil Nas X has shared a new song from his upcoming album Dreamboy every day this week, beginning with the title track, then “Big Dummy” and “Swish.” On Thursday (March 13), he released “Right There!” in which he details a particularly wild night out.

“Late to the party, come on / In the club, get ghetto (bitch, get ghetto),” Lil Nas X raps over a bouncy beat. “Three bitches on me, man, the night can’t get no better (can’t get no better) / That’s it right there (yeah), that’s it right there (yeah) / that’s it right there, that’s it right there.” He also includes references to Remy Ma and Papoose (“To tell you the truth, n***a, I’m Papoose, I’ma need my Rеmy”) and Jimmy Neutron (“Need that brand Neutron like Jimmy”).

In a video shared to his Instagram, Lil Nas X said, “Do y’all ever think about how great it is that we get to be on Earth? And we get to, like, do stuff? Like, we get to go on all of these fun adventures and stuff! And we get to try new stuff, and be really bad at it, and eventually be good at it. And we get to fall in love with people, and fall in love with stuff… Oh, and I’m not high, bitch!”

You can listen to “Right There!” above. Next up: “Hotbox.”