Just before the end of 2021, Lil Nas X, the internet’s embodiment of fun, disruptive chaos, vanished from social media like the Last Airbender. It’s understandable; after all, he spent most of that year dominating the discussion with his album Montero and No. 1 singles “Call Me By Your Name” and “Industry Baby.” He’d also trolled the racist, homophobic establishment that lost its sh*t every time he made a move to oblivion and back. I’d say he earned a break.

But, the world needs good chaos now more than ever and so, like the titular character of the above-mentioned, award-winning animated series, Lil Nas X has returned to his stomping grounds, bringing photos of his wild hairstyles from the past few months, more good-natured trolling, and best of all, the first teasers of his new music, which included screenshots of two new songs currently on his phone: “Down Souf Hoes” featuring fellow queer rapper Saucy Santana and “Late To The Party” with viral favorite YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

nah new album close to finished https://t.co/RQXZ2JqVq0 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022

After Nas popped back up on Instagram and TikTok — two of his favorite mediums — he popped back onto fans’ Twitter feeds like the Cheshire Cat, wondering, “why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?” The reference to his Montero rollout, in which he staged an entire pregnancy, was quickly followed by a slew of memes and jokes that he hadn’t been online because “i gotta bbl (Brazilian butt lift),” as well as a video in which he shows off his best Atlanta accent.

ok i’ll be honest i haven’t been posting online because i gotta bbl — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022

all the random hairstyles i’ve had over the last 4 months pic.twitter.com/er1CuM9QLD — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022

Welcome back, Lil Nas X. Thanks for being you.